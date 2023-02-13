Southridge Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa

Southridge Mall is an open-air shopping center on the south side of Des Moines, Iowa, United States. It attracts roughly 3.3 million visitors per year, with a primary trade area consisting of most of the city of Des Moines and areas to its south and east.
|Southridge Mall Des Moines Iowa
The mall's anchor stores are Target, Marshalls, Shoe Carnival, and Ross Dress for Less. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Younkers, Sears, and Party City. Tenants on the outparcels include Hy-Vee, PETCO, and a 12-screen theater owned by AMC Theatres.