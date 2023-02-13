Southridge Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa

Southridge Mall is an open-air shopping center on the south side of Des Moines, Iowa, United States. It attracts roughly 3.3 million visitors per year, with a primary trade area consisting of most of the city of Des Moines and areas to its south and east.





Southridge Mall Des Moines Iowa





The mall's anchor stores are Target, Marshalls, Shoe Carnival, and Ross Dress for Less. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Younkers, Sears, and Party City. Tenants on the outparcels include Hy-Vee, PETCO, and a 12-screen theater owned by AMC Theatres.